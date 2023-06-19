Great Barr fighter preparing for ultimate test at WBC World Muay Thai Championships

Gene Smith

The 16-year-old is facing the world's best fighters in Venice at the WBC Junior World Championships at its Muay Thai Festival next week.

The English champion has been drawn in a group with Hungary, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The English champion will have two fights and if successful will qualify for the semi-final.

The K-Star Academy fighter believes he has unfinished business on the world scene.

He said: "It was a special moment when the England kit came through the post.

"It is an amazing feeling to represent my country and everyone in the gym, including the young fighters I train, were really excited and can see what can be achieved.

"I fought in Canada in the world championships and felt I did not do as well as I should have so I plan to make up for that in Venice."

He added: "I want to bring the gold medal back to K-Star and cannot wait for my first fight."

Gene shocked the domestic Muay Thai scene when he clinched the English title after accepting a title shot in Warrington with six hours notice.

He said: "Ever since I won the title I have had fighters pull out of agreed bouts which has been really frustrating, especially as I wanted a few fights in front of my home fans.

"But in Venice there will be no chance of anyone pulling out."

The WBC World Championships will see the best of the best competing against one another. And Gene was even included on the WBC's international poster for the event.

Gene Smith was included on the international WBC poster

Gene's team, which includes K-Star founder Steve Logan and his father Roland, are flying tomorrow (Tuesday).