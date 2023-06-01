Man and toddler assessed by paramedics after three-car crash in Great Barr

Walsall Road, Great Barr. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Walsall Road shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

No-one was seriously injured but some bus services were diverted as a result of the crash, which involved three vehicles.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a three-vehicle nose-to-tail collision at a set of traffic lights.

"It happened on Walsall Road, Great Barr, shortly before 1pm.

"A paramedic manager was sent to the scene and was joined by a non-emergency ambulance that came across the incident.

"One man in the rear of the three cars was assessed and discharged at the scene.

"A toddler from the front car was also assessed but was uninjured.