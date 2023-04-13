Asda shoppers shocked to see traveller encampment on Sandwell car park

SANDWELL JONATHAN HIPKISS 13/04/2023.Travellers have set up camp on the car park at ASDA Great Barr.

The caravans had previously been parked outside the old Buffet Island, on Queslett Road, which has been bought by McDonald's.

Oscott Councillor Darius Sandhu assured residents the council and police were working on the situation.

He said: "We are aware that travellers have arrived at the car park at the Asda off Queslett road - it seems that they have moved from Buffett Island. We will be working with the council and all relevant authorities to get this sorted ASAP.

"As soon as we have an update we will let residents know."

Great Barr resident Steven Stephens has been tracking the travellers all week.

He said: "First they pitched up at Buffet Island, they filled the car park and I expected them to be there for weeks. However, they must have been kicked off there and went to the next car park they could find, which is Asda, Queslett.

"The thing is they were better off at Buffet Island because no-one would see them but at Asda every shopper is going to have to get around them."

Asda shopper Sharon Kemp told the Express & Star: "You never know what you are going to see on Asda car park these days, either kids doing donuts in their cars or having parties, so seeing a load of travellers was no surprise.

"They will probably get sick of the noise soon and leave."