Part of M6 closed ahead of rush hour due to overrunning roadworks

By Emma Walker

Part of the M6 is closed due to planned roadworks overrunning their pre-agreed end time.

The M6 southbound is closed between Junction 7 for Great Barr and Junction 6 for the A38 near Birmingham.

It is hoped the carriageway will be reopened by 7am with a diversion in place.

Elsewhere on the M6, congestion is building at Junction 8 for the M5.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "Our contractors are working hard to complete the works, and expect to have the road re-open by 7am.

"A signposted diversion route is in place.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

"Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed.

"Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000."

