Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal after poppy tin stolen from community centre in Great Barr

By Thomas ParkesGreat BarrPublished:

An appeal has been launched after a poppy tin at a community centre in the Black Country was stolen in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.

Police want to talk with this man. Photo: West Midlands Police
Police want to talk with this man. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police said a man was seen at Collingwood Community Centre, in Great Barr, cutting the string on the tin and then putting it into a carrier bag.

It happened at the Collingwood Drive site at around 11.40am on November 10 – a day before Armistice Day and three days before Remembrance Sunday.

Now police have launched an appeal to track down a man in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via live chat on their website, quoting crime number 20/952977/22 or by calling 101.

Great Barr
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News