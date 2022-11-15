Appeal after poppy tin stolen from community centre in Great Barr

Police want to talk with this man. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police said a man was seen at Collingwood Community Centre, in Great Barr, cutting the string on the tin and then putting it into a carrier bag.

It happened at the Collingwood Drive site at around 11.40am on November 10 – a day before Armistice Day and three days before Remembrance Sunday.

Now police have launched an appeal to track down a man in connection with the incident.