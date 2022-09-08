Free footballs giveaway at Black Country pub to celebrate Women's Super League

Giveaway to mark Women’s Super League

The Cat & Fiddle in Beacon Road is one of a dozen Greene King pubs celebrating the start of the Women’s Super League with a give-away to encourage people to get involved in the game.

The Lionesses' success in the Euros has caused a surge in interest in women’s football.

To help more get into football ahead of the kick off on Saturday, Greene King is giving away free footballs in its pubs closest to the 12 Women’s Super League teams.

The first 30 female/female identifying customers in participating sites will be able to pick up a training football for free by enquiring at the bar.

Faye Nixon, marketing manager for Greene King sport, said: “Thanks to the success of the Lionesses, it’s clear that attitudes towards women’s football are changing in the UK.

“It’s so encouraging that more people are taking an interest in the upcoming Women’s Super League, and it’s even more exciting that the amazing performance by the Lionesses has inspired people to be more physically active.