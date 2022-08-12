Police investigation launched after body found close to canal near Great Barr

The body was found in undergrowth near a canal off Aldridge Road, Oscott.

The body was discovered in undergrowth off Aldridge Road, Oscott, just before 2pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said the death is being treated as "unexplained" and a post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

The death is being treated as "unexplained"

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’re investigating after a body was found in undergrowth near a canal off Aldridge Road, Oscott, at just before 2pm on Thursday.

"We understand the body may have been there for some time and we're working hard to carry out identification so we can inform their family.

"A post mortem examination will establish the precise cause of death which is being treated as unexplained at this time.