Man who died with severe burn injuries in Great Barr is identified

By Eleanor LawsonGreat BarrPublished:

A man who died after being found with "severe burn injuries" at a Great Barr house has now been identified and his family are being supported.

Emergency service crews and forensics were called to the scene on Amberley Green, Great Barr
Emergency services were called to Amberley Green at around 11am on Wednesday and found the man with fatal burns.

West Midlands Police said it was investigating how he came about his injuries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Officers have been investigating the circumstances around the discovery of a man with severe burn injuries on Amberley Green, Hamstead, Great Barr on Wednesday.

"He has now been identified and his family have been updated. They are being supported at this difficult time.

"We are not seeking anyone else in connection with his death and we are liaising with the coroner."

