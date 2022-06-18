Man who died with severe burn injuries in Great Barr is identified

Emergency service crews and forensics were called to the scene on Amberley Green, Great Barr

Emergency services were called to Amberley Green at around 11am on Wednesday and found the man with fatal burns.

West Midlands Police said it was investigating how he came about his injuries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Officers have been investigating the circumstances around the discovery of a man with severe burn injuries on Amberley Green, Hamstead, Great Barr on Wednesday.

"He has now been identified and his family have been updated. They are being supported at this difficult time.