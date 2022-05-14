Motorists warned of delays due to motorway crashes

National Highways said traffic was being diverted on Saturday afternoon after the M5 slip road to the M6 north was closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.
West Midlands Fire Service and traffic officers have been sent to the scene.
National Highways warned drivers to allow extra time for their journey and to find alternative routes.
The #M5 slip road to #M6 north is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. @WestMidsFire and #TrafficOfficers are at the scene. Please allow extra time for your journey and find alternative routes. Traffic is being diverted #M6 south and off at J7 #GreatBarr to re-join #M6 north. pic.twitter.com/F8BeLjGpHy— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) May 14, 2022
Traffic was also stopped on the M6 southbound between junction six and junction five, near Birmingham, due to another collision.
The incident caused delays of an hour.
Traffic has been stopped on the #M6 J6 - J5 southbound due to a multi-vehicle collision. #TrafficOfficers and @OFFICIALWMAS are at the scene. There are approx. 4 miles of congestion on approach so please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/Yt48c2EgcM— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) May 14, 2022