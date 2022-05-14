Notification Settings

Motorists warned of delays due to motorway crashes

By Lisa O'Brien

A motorway slip road has been closed following a crash involving multiple vehicles near Great Barr.

File photo of the M6 at Great Barr
File photo of the M6 at Great Barr

National Highways said traffic was being diverted on Saturday afternoon after the M5 slip road to the M6 north was closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.

West Midlands Fire Service and traffic officers have been sent to the scene.

National Highways warned drivers to allow extra time for their journey and to find alternative routes.

Traffic was also stopped on the M6 southbound between junction six and junction five, near Birmingham, due to another collision.

The incident caused delays of an hour.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

