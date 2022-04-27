Delays on M6 as collision closes two out of three lanes

Junction 7 of the M6. Photo: Google

The collision took place around 9.15am today between a car and a van on the M6 between Junction 8 and Junction 7 near Great Barr.

Emergency services including an ambulance are currently in attendance.

A spokeswoman for National Highways said: "Ambulance services are are currently at the scene, so we have not begun recovery as of yet.

"There has been damage to the barriers which will need to be assessed before the lanes are reopened.".

Motorists have been advised that there are currently over 4 miles of congestion, with delays of approximately 25 minutes on the approach.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.46am to the southbound carriageway of the M6 at junction 7, Great Barr to reports of a three vehicle RTC.