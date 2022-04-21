Travel disruption expected with closure of main road in Great Barr on Saturday

Newton Road, Great Barr. Photo: Google

Newton Road will be closed on both sides between Hamstead Road and Pages Lane from around 6.30am to around midday, and diversions will be in place while surface treatment work takes place.

A spokesperson for Sandwell Council said: "Contractors will assist with access to affected properties and side roads and while small delays may be experienced, they will arrange this as soon as possible.

"Emergency services have been informed and access for those will be maintained throughout the works where required.

"The works are relatively quick to complete and contractors aim to have both sides of Newton Road open around midday.

"A second phase of works is required and scheduled for May, subject to weather, to seal the new surface into place and dates will be advised at the earliest opportunity when this will be carried out.

"Thanks for bearing with us during these essential maintenance works."