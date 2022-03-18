M6 stretch shut as man dies after falling from bridge onto motorway

Junction 7 of the M6. Photo: Google

The man, who has not yet been identified, died after falling onto the road from the A34 at the Scott Arms junction in Great Barr at around 1.20am on Friday.

The motorway has been shut southbound for more than seven hours as a result as police collision investigators examine the scene.

National Highways warned of delays of more than 45 minutes, with around seven miles of congestion back towards Junction 10 and slight delays for northbound drivers.

Traffic is being diverted around Junction 7 via the exit and entry slip roads and the A34.

The M6 is closed at Junction 7 after the death of a man. Photo: CMPG

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called at 1.23am today to the southbound carriageway at Junction 7.

"Officers from the Central Motorway Patrol Group along with staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Highways England were immediately sent to the site. Sadly the man died at the location.

"We’re doing everything we can to identify him so that we can share the awful news with his family."

Officers said the roads would be reopened as soon as possible but urged people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 162-180322.