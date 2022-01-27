Van driver injured as wall smashed and car damaged after medical episode at wheel

The brick wall was demolished and two cars were left damaged after the crash happened on Queslett Road in Great Barr just before 8pm on Wednesday.
The white van the man was driving appeared to have left the road, gone through a wall and hit two cars parked on a driveway.
Three ambulances were sent to the scene along with a police officers and the van driver was taken to hospital in West Bromwich with "potentially serious injuries".
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 7.57pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Queslett Road, Great Barr, Birmingham.
"Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.
"On arrival we found the driver of the van, who was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. He was conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital for further treatment.”
A West Midlands Police spokesman confirmed the incident was understood to have happened after the driver had a medical episode.