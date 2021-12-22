Multiple vehicles involved in crash near busy roundabout

Aldridge Road in Great Barr. Photo: Google

A woman was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious following the incident, which forced the closure of the road from an island at a nearby Asda.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 8.32am to reports of a multi-vehicle accident on Aldridge Road in Great Barr.

“We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. We have treated a woman for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed her to hospital for further treatment. A man has been treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”

Police and the fire service also attended the scene, which some locals feel is notorious for accidents.

Nearby residents took to social media to comment on the crash. One said: “That island is a nightmare at any time. The lights by Asda cause the hold-ups. They need to remodel Old Horns Crescent to allow two ways in and out from Asda. It’s a bottleneck.”

Another added: “Not sure what’s happened. I heard a bang earlier and both bollards in the middle of the road had been sent flying. Police everywhere.”