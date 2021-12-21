Schoolboy dies three weeks after being hit by car on Queslett Road

The silver VW Golf in Queslett Road, Great Barr. Photo: SnapperSK

The 14-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the crash on Queslett Road in Great Barr on November 24.

He did not recover and died in hospital on Friday, West Midlands Police confirmed.

Nobody has been arrested over the crash but police officers are continuing their investigation and have asked any witnesses to contact come forward.

The driver of the VW Golf involved in the collision remained at the scene and is said to be helping police.

Police at the scene in Queslett Road, Great Barr. Photo: SnapperSK

The crash happened on the dual carriageway road near Asda at around 6pm on a Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for the force said: "We can confirm a teenager who was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Great Barr has sadly died.

"The 14-year-old had been in a critical condition in hospital following the collision in Queslett Road on 24 November.

"He lost his life on December 17 and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastating time.

"We'll be offering them any support they need.

"The driver remained at the scene and has been assisting our enquiries which remain ongoing.