Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Armed police and helicopter carry out firearms arrests

By Adam SmithGreat BarrPublished:

Armed police and a police helicopter descended on Great Barr to arrest four men on suspicion of firearms offences.

Armed police and helicopter carry out firearms arrests

The men were arrested in Winster Grove on Wednesday afternoon and West Midlands Police said the public were in no danger.

Four men aged 30, 34, 37 and 43 were taken into custody.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’ve arrested four people following a planned operation in Winster Grove, Great Barr this afternoon (15 December).

"The men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms possession and remain in custody. We are carrying out searches and enquiries continue.

"No-one has been injured and there is no threat to the public."

Great Barr
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News