Armed police and helicopter carry out firearms arrests

The men were arrested in Winster Grove on Wednesday afternoon and West Midlands Police said the public were in no danger.

Four men aged 30, 34, 37 and 43 were taken into custody.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We’ve arrested four people following a planned operation in Winster Grove, Great Barr this afternoon (15 December).

"The men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms possession and remain in custody. We are carrying out searches and enquiries continue.