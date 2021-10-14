Pedestrian dies 16 days after being hit by car

By James VukmirovicGreat BarrPublished:

A pedestrian has died more than a fortnight after he was hit by a car at a busy junction.

The man was struck by a car on the junction between Beeches Road and Sandy Lane in Great Barr. Picture: Google Street Map
The man was hit near the junction of Beeches Road and Sandy Lane in Great Barr at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 28, as he walked along Sandy Lane.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Thursday that he had now died, 16 days after being injured.

The road, which is outside Beeches School, was sealed off in both directions close to the junction of Beeches Road following the incident.

Midlands Air Ambulance were scrambled to the scene and paramedics worked to give advanced life support on scene and managed to restart the man’s heart.

He was conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights and sirens to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in a critical condition.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink or drugs but has since been released pending further enquiries.

