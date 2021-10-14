Pedestrian dies 16 days after being hit by car

The man was struck by a car on the junction between Beeches Road and Sandy Lane in Great Barr. Picture: Google Street Map

The man was hit near the junction of Beeches Road and Sandy Lane in Great Barr at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 28, as he walked along Sandy Lane.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Thursday that he had now died, 16 days after being injured.

The road, which is outside Beeches School, was sealed off in both directions close to the junction of Beeches Road following the incident.

Midlands Air Ambulance were scrambled to the scene and paramedics worked to give advanced life support on scene and managed to restart the man’s heart.

He was conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights and sirens to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in a critical condition.