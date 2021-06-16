Teen offered place at prestigious dance schools

Isobelle Matthews Isobelle Matthews

Isobelle Matthews, aged 18, first took an interest in dance when she was eight years old with classes at Barr Beacon Secondary School in Great Barr.

Her initial enthusiasm turned into a passion for dance and since she was 13 years old she had trained at Walsall Academy of Dance.

The talented young dancer would commit herself to training five nights each week after long school days.

Isobelle took a year doing a BTEC in Dance at Walsall College but faced difficulties because of the lockdown restrictions.

Now her passion and ambition for the future have become a reality with offers of places at both the Italia Conti in London and Bodyworks in Cambridge.

Isobelle is still uncertain which place to accept but is determined to pursue a career as a professional dancer.

After three years of study at one of the colleges she hopes to get jobs on cruise ships and to travel the world.

The teenager intends on taking up her Level 6 vocational training course in September but meanwhile has two part-time jobs.

She said: "Dance started as an after-school activity and I am extremely happy to have received the offers from these two prestigious colleges.

"I really could not be more pleased and feel it is a reward for the hard work I have put in during the past.

"I have always been a bit of a show-off and at first just wanted something to do and it all developed from that point.

"Last year was difficult because of the pandemic but I was over the moon when I heard about the offer of these places two weeks ago."