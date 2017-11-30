Menu

Great Barr man forced to sign the sex offenders register after twice exposing himself on a Black Country bus

By Jack Averty | Published:

A Black Country man has been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years after being found guilty of exposing himself on a bus.

On March 9, a 31-year-old woman travelling on the upper deck of the X10 Birmingham to Merry Hill bus reported that a man had exposed himself to her at around 12.40pm. Five days later on March 14 an 18-year-old girl also reported that a man had exposed himself to her at around 5.50pm.

Luke Bailey, a 34-year-old shop worker from Felstone Road, Great Barr, was arrested on November 8 and charged with two offences of exposure. He pleaded not guilty to the charges but was found guilty at Dudley Magistrates Court this week. He received a community order for two years and has also been ordered to pay compensation to the victims and sign the sex offenders register for five years.

Shaun Hickinbottom, from the Safer Travel Partnership, said: "We take offences of this nature very seriously and they will not be tolerated. We do our best to bring offenders to justice and offer support to the victims.

“If you have experienced unwanted sexual behaviour on public transport, please do not hesitate to report it.”

