Great Barr child murders: Endris Mohammed jailed for life and told to serve at least 33 years

Taxi driver Endris Mohammed murdered eight-year-old Saros Endris and his sister Leanor, six, and attempted to murder his partner, Penil Teklehaimanot, by tampering with a gas pipe and setting fire to the family home in Hamstead, Great Barr.

Mohammed had denied the murders, claiming diminished responsibility allegedly caused by a depressive disorder.

Passing sentence at Birmingham Crown Court today, Mr Justice Andrew Gilbart told Mohammed: "This country has a long and proud tradition of welcoming those who flee from persecution and this secure and apparently happy life was destroyed by you.

"Your partner lost her who family and her home at one fell swoop."

Rejecting his claims that he had not meant to kill his family, Mr Justice Gilbart added: "You designed to kill all three of them."

Saros and Leanor

Mohammed was found guilty of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder after a two-week trial.

Mohammed, who suffered burns to his head after setting the passenger side of his cab alight on the night of the killings, admitted smothering his children.

Mohammed did not give evidence during his defence case but argued through his legal team that he was depressed about his future amid money worries.

The 47-year-old fled in his Uber cab after killing Saros and Leanor at their home in Holland Road in the early hours of October 28 last year, having bought a fuel can and three litres of petrol the previous day.

Mohammed met his wife in 2006 in Kent, after they came to Britain from East Africa as asylum seekers.

Giving evidence during the trial, Mrs Teklehaimanot said Mohammed was “a gentle, quiet man” who had not seemed angry or irritable in the months before her children were killed.

Mrs Teklehaimanot was sleeping upstairs when Mohammed smothered Saros and Leanor during a half-term “sleepover” in the lounge.

In her evidence to the jury, Mrs Teklehaimanot, who was woken by a smoke alarm, told how she initially thought her children were asleep when she was unable to wake them.

The court heard Mohammed claimed he had decided to end his own life because his “hopes for a good life in England” had failed, but police inquiries showed the family could live off his wife’s earnings as a care worker.