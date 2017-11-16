Endris Mohammed murder trial: Father 'thinking rationally on day of killings', court told

Defendant Endris Mohammed displayed patterns of 'rational thought' moments before he killed eight-year-old son Saros and six-year-old daughter Leanor, Birmingham Crown Court was told.

Taking the stand on Wednesday, forensic consultant psychiatrist Dr Nicholas Kennedy claimed there was no evidence the 47-year-old's mental state was 'abnormal' before he launched the blaze at their Great Barr home.

Taxi driver Mohammed admits killing his children but denies murder on grounds of diminished responsibility and claims he was mentally impaired.

The Uber employee also denies attempting to murder wife Penil Teklehaimanot last October.

Dr Kennedy told jurors there was 'no objective evidence' Mohammed was suffering from depression but instead claimed he had an adjustment disorder - a 'less sevrere' form of the illness.

The medic went on to say it was unusual Mohammed was unable to recall 'graphic' details of the incident but not events which were 'more neutral'.

He added: "I don't think it is probable that this was a case of diminished responsibility."

Advertising

Prosecutors allege the children were murdered by Mohammed, who suffocated them with a petrol-soaked rag before setting fire to the semi-detached house in Holland Road, Hampstead, as his wife slept upstairs.

He fled the scene and was later found next to his taxi, which had been set on fire 40 miles away in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire.

Jurors are expected to begin their deliberations on Thursday.

The trial continues.