Father admits causing deaths of two children in Great Barr house fire

But Endris Mohammed, aged 47, has denied the murder of Saros, aged eight, and Leanor, six, on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The children died in a blaze at their home in Holland Road, Hamstead, on October 28 last year.

Before the start of his trial at Birmingham Crown Court this afternoon, Judge Andrew Gilbart explained Mohammed would either be found guilty of murder or manslaughter and that his mental state at the time of the children's deaths was the only matter to be decided.

The children were pulled from the blaze at the family home but could not be saved.

The judge said: "The defendant does not dispute responsibility for the deaths of his children.

"On the first two counts on the indictment, murder, the issue is about the defendant's mental state at the time of the offences.

"The defendant accepts causing their deaths – it isn't the case he denies it.

"The issue is whether he was suffering from mental disorder and if so he can establish the defence of diminished responsibility.

"If he can do so he is guilty of manslaughter and not murder.

"The issue in this case is not whether he carried out the acts the prosecution alleges it is his mental position at the time."