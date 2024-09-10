Wetherspoons pub in Cradley Heath celebrates scoring top marks for hygiene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Moon Under Water, in Cradley Heath, has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in Sandwell Council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

The Wetherspoons pub on the town's High Street was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

The Moon Under Water scored top marks for hygiene in the Sandwell Council inspection. Photo: Google Street Map

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

Pub manager, Nichola Holloway, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”