Sandwell Council considering disposing of small plot of land
A council is making plans to dispose of land surplus to its requirements.
Sandwell Council is considering lifting its freehold interest in a small plot at the junction of Beechcroft Road and Halesowen Road, in Cradley Heath.
The site is listed under plan number SAM/21780/014 and comments should be made in writing to Property Services, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury, B69 3DE, quoting reference PS/GSG/BW/BEECHCROFT by October 3.