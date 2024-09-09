Sandwell Council considering disposing of small plot of land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sandwell Council is considering lifting its freehold interest in a small plot at the junction of Beechcroft Road and Halesowen Road, in Cradley Heath.

The site is listed under plan number SAM/21780/014 and comments should be made in writing to Property Services, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury, B69 3DE, quoting reference PS/GSG/BW/BEECHCROFT by October 3.