Fire service lowers flags in respect after sudden death of popular station boss

By Isabelle Parkin

Tributes have been paid to a popular senior firefighter who died suddenly this week.

Simon Wheatley died suddenly yesterday

West Midlands Fire Service station commander Simon Wheatley, who worked at the Haden Cross Fire Station, died suddenly yesterday.

Mr Wheatley has been described by his colleagues as "much-loved" and "respected".

The service has lowered its flags as a sign of respect.

A spokesperson for the service said on social media: "With great sadness, we confirm the sudden death of one of our much-loved and respected station commanders.

"Our deepest sympathies are with Simon's family, friends and colleagues."

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

