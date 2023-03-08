Art centre inviting submissions for new exhibition

Harry Bloomer with some of his work, Forbes Brown with work by Wozart, and Martyn Harris with a painting he did of his daughter outside the Art Yard

The Art Yard on Upper High Street in Cradley Heath will be holding its latest Open All Media Exhibition between March 20 and April 15 and has put out an invitation for submissions.

Anyone looking to exhibit pieces can submit up to five pieces of work in any media, with no special requirements in terms of the type of art or the subject matter being exhibited.

Forbes Brown with work by Wozart inside the Art Yard

Art Yard Resident artist Martyn Harris said the exhibitions, which take place every couple of months, usually saw around 100 to 150 pieces exhibited and spoke about what people have exhibited previously.

He said: "There's no theme as such and it's open to anything people might think up, whether that's something abstract, landscape portraiture, sculpture or ceramics.

"When we started doing this about seven years ago, we had about 50 artists on our database and we're now approaching 600, with a lot of good amateurs, as well as people who've done art works for 40 years and never had anywhere to display them.

"There's some really talented people who've exhibited alongside professionals and worked with Wolverhampton Art Society and Dudley Art Society, so it's a really eclectic mix."

Harry Bloomer shows off some of his work in the gallery

Mr Harris said the organisation was looking forward to seeing works and helping to develop artists and said he could see people begin to open up when they had their work on display.

He said: "We know it takes a lot of courage to bring your work or a portfolio of work into the gallery and we're here to support artists and tell them that it's very fulfilling when you get people come into the gallery and see their works.

"You see them talking to people and really get used to the social side of it and you really see them open up when they start answering questions about their work."

Submission forms for the exhibition, which takes place between March 20 and April 15 at the Art Yard on Upper High Street in Cradley Heath, should be returned by Saturday, March 18.