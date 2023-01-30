Police release image after security worker assaulted as goods stolen from Lidl

West Midlands Police have posted this photo of a man they want to speak to in relation to the assault of a security worker. Photo: West Midlands Police

The incident outside Lidl on Cradley Heath High Street on January 11 saw a security worker assaulted as goods were stolen from the shop.

The incident happened around 6.10pm and police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man after a security worker was assaulted as goods were stolen from a shop in Cradley Heath.

"It happened at Lidl, High Street, around 6.10pm on 11 January.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website & quote 20/79060/23."