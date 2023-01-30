Police release image after security worker assaulted as goods stolen from Lidl

The incident outside Lidl on Cradley Heath High Street on January 11 saw a security worker assaulted as goods were stolen from the shop.
The incident happened around 6.10pm and police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man after a security worker was assaulted as goods were stolen from a shop in Cradley Heath.
"It happened at Lidl, High Street, around 6.10pm on 11 January.
"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website & quote 20/79060/23."
#APPEAL | We want to speak to this man after a security worker was assaulted as goods were stolen from a shop in Cradley Heath.— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) January 30, 2023
It happened at Lidl, High Street, around 6.10pm on 11 Jan.
Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website & quote 20/79060/23. pic.twitter.com/KyFydMG9KO