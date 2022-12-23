Notification Settings

Firefighters called to blaze at fish and chip shop in Cradley Heath

By Lisa O'Brien

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a fish and chip shop in Cradley Heath.

Fire crews from Haden Cross and Brierley Hill Fire stations attended the shop in Lower High Street at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

The fire started accidentally in ducting, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Two fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle were mobilised, the first of which arrived within three minutes.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The fire was tackled at the single-storey property by crews using a hose reel, a dry powder extinguisher and a C02 extinguisher.

"Gas and electric to the property were isolated and a neighbouring property was also checked with no issues reported.

"Crews left the scene at around 9pm and returned at 11pm to ensure there were no remaining hot spots."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

