Firefighters called to blaze at fish and chip shop in Cradley Heath

Fire crews from Haden Cross and Brierley Hill Fire stations attended the shop in Lower High Street at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

The fire started accidentally in ducting, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Two fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle were mobilised, the first of which arrived within three minutes.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The fire was tackled at the single-storey property by crews using a hose reel, a dry powder extinguisher and a C02 extinguisher.

"Gas and electric to the property were isolated and a neighbouring property was also checked with no issues reported.