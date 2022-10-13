Notification Settings

Poor parking causes traffic chaos in the Black Country

By Adam SmithCradley HeathPublished:

Inconsiderate parking by motorists caused traffic chaos and buses to be diverted in Cradley Heath today (Thursday).

Buses were diverted due to poor parking of motorists
Temporary traffic lights on Cradley Road combined with poorly parked vehicles forced National Express West Midlands to divert the 24 bus.

National Express warned motorists to avoid the area.

They tweeted at 4pm: "Due to poor parking and temporary traffic lights on Cradley Road, Cradley Heath the 24 service is diverted in both directions.

"We apologise for this inconvenience."

Motorists were instructed motorists to use Bowling Green Road and Saltwells Road in both directions.

The road network is congested heavily throughout the Black Country with delays on the M5 and M6.

