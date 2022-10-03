Lorry collides with level crossing barrier causing train delays

Cradley Heath Crossing

The incident was reported at around 12:40pm, in which it was stated a lorry had crashed into level crossing barriers at Cradley Heath crossing.

Engineers were sent to the scene to remove the lorry and to inspect the track to ensure it is safe for service to resume.

West Midlands Railways say they have railway staff on the way to the crossing, with the line still blocked at 2pm.

Arrangements have been made for tickets to be accepted on the Midland Metro and National Express West Midlands buses in the areas affected.

The incident affects the Snow Hill line in both directions, and it is not yet clear how long disruptions will continue.