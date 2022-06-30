Women Chainmakers' Festival being held in Cradley Heath this weekend

Lisa Nandy MP

The annual festival, which celebrates the women chainmakers who fought for a minimum wage in 1910, will see Trade Unionists from across the country attend.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy will be speaking at the event and there will be activities for all the family between 11am and 5pm at Mary MacArthur Gardens.

A spokesman for the TUC said: "It’s a family friendly event bringing alive memories of the past whilst inspiring visions for the future through street theatre, re-enactments, live metalworking, political stalls and speeches, music, children’s activities and entertainment.

"Featuring national entertainers and speakers, including a Mary MacArthur in period costume delivering one of Mary’s rousing speeches and a procession of modern unions and strikers dressed as Edwardian chainmakers, the festival ensures that this historic episode is celebrated by the local community and trade unionists from all over the country."

The spokesman added: "There is much to celebrate and commemorate about the women Chainmakers of Cradley Heath and, sadly, their example and circumstances remains relevant to many working in Britain today.