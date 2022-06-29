Sandwell events venue's licence revoked over noise complaints

The Regis in Cradley Heath

Sandwell Council’s licensing sub-committee revoked the premises licence for The Regis, in Reddal Hill Road, after hearing evidence from environmental health officers and residents.

The sub-committee, which considered an application to review the premises licence, heard that complaints about noise from the venue had been persistent and regular since January.

A noise abatement notice, under Section 80 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, was served against the licence holder in April and had not been appealed at the magistrates court.

The sub-committee was satisfied that the notice was justified on the evidence it had heard and that the notice had been breached.

It heard that premises licence holder Gareth Collins continued to hold events, despite agreeing to take certain steps to reduce noise.

The complaints were supported by the council’s environmental health team, as a result of monitoring exercises, with support from the police.

The sub-committee heard evidence to indicate that the nuisance caused to neighbours had not been taken seriously.

From the evidence of environmental health officers, a noise limiter would not be sufficient to deal with the problems.

Officers believed that the building would need structural adaptations to withstand noise break-out.

The sub-committee had no confidence that the considerable steps needed to be carried out by the venue would be taken to protect the public nuisance licensing objective and the wellbeing of the residents.

It saw the revocation of the premises licence as the appropriate and proportionate sanction.

Mr Collins, who has held the licence since January, has the right of appeal to the magistrates court within 21 days of receiving the formal decision letter.

Councillor Laura Rollins, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for licensing, said: “We want to ensure that businesses operate responsibly and safely so that our residents live in decent neighbourhoods and have a good quality of life.

“We welcome the efforts of our environmental health officers, the police and the licensing sub-committee to help protect the local community from excessive noise.”