Appeal launched to find man responsible for shop robbery

CCTV images of the person police want to talk to have been released on social media. Photo: West Midlands Police

The man was seen on CCTV threatening a staff member with a knife at the shop on Halesowen Road in Cradley Heath on Friday, June 3 and demanding cash from the till.

Cash and two vapes were stolen in the incident, but while shaken, the staff member left uninjured.

West Midlands Police have now released images and put out an appeal for anyone with any information about the robbery to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to trace this man over an armed robbery at a shop on Halesowen Road in Cradley Heath, Sandwell.

