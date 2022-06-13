Notification Settings

Appeal launched to find man responsible for shop robbery

By James VukmirovicCradley HeathPublished:

Information is being sought from the public to help trace a man responsible for an armed robbery in a Sandwell shop.

CCTV images of the person police want to talk to have been released on social media. Photo: West Midlands Police
The man was seen on CCTV threatening a staff member with a knife at the shop on Halesowen Road in Cradley Heath on Friday, June 3 and demanding cash from the till.

Cash and two vapes were stolen in the incident, but while shaken, the staff member left uninjured.

West Midlands Police have now released images and put out an appeal for anyone with any information about the robbery to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to trace this man over an armed robbery at a shop on Halesowen Road in Cradley Heath, Sandwell.

"A staff member was threatened with a knife by a man who demanded cash from the till.

"While left shaken, thankfully the staff member wasn’t injured.

"Cash and two vapes were stolen in the incident at 7am on Friday 3 June.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/521416/22."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

