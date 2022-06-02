Legendary chippy transformed with 'Midlands' biggest flag' to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

The huge flag on the side of Ivan's in Cradley Heath

Ivan's, on Reddal Hill Road, is also giving away chips on Saturday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Owner Warren Rudge, aged 54, said: "We think it is the biggest flag in the Midlands. You can see it all the way from Tesco.

How Ivan's used to look. Photo: Google

"We have been open 65 years ourselves, not quite 70 years, but we have always been big fans of the Queen and the Royal Family.

"We have had nothing but positive comments, our flag has had a great reception in Cradley Heath."

The flag took two 14 hour shifts to complete and measures 11.4m x 5.7m which is 65 square metres, and covers the front of the Reddal Hill Road chippy.

"Chip ma'am?" Ivan's owners James and Warren Rudge

And to mark the Platinum Jubilee Ivan's is giving away a scone of chips on Saturday.

Warren added: "On Saturday between 12 and 9pm we are giving away a free scope of chips for anyone who turns up. No purchase necessary.