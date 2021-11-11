Thousands raised as year of running nearly over for Kirstie

Kirstie Reeves from Cradley Heath has run 5k a day since January 1 and is due to finish on December 31 for the British Heart Foundation

Kirstie Reeves, aged 25, from Cradley Heath, decided to support her colleague and friend Amie Morris, whose father died after suffering a cardiac arrest, by taking up a year-long challenge to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

She has kept to her challenge through wind, rain and snow and even on holiday has found the time to plan a route and take her daily five kilometre run.

Kirstie said: "I used to run at school but had not done any since then and then colleagues from work did a similar challenge for their charities during lockdown.

"I decided to take up the challenge and it is crazy how quickly the year has gone.

"I am fitter and have lost weight but have really toned up and have found it good mentally to be running and getting out into the fresh air.

"I have been supported by friends and family and even on holiday have found time to run.

"So far I have run around Ilfracombe earlier this year, in Greece in the heat in September and last week in Tenerife.

"Before the flight to Tenerife I had to do my run at 1.30am in the morning.

"I love travelling and am due to go to Gran Canaria and will be running every day while I am away.

"So far I have raised £2,477 for the charity and hope that by New Year's Eve to reach my target of £5,000.

"I have also decided to continue running and have signed up for the Birmingham Half Marathon in May and have also applied for next year's London Marathon."

Amie Morris, aged 32, from Rowley Regis, who is both a friend and colleague working with the AA in Oldbury, said: "My father, Peter Blakeway, from Oldbury, suffered a cardiac arrest on January 4, 2018 at the age of 63, and died in Birmingham City Hospital on January 8.

"This was devastating to me and my family and Kirstie supported me and then decided to take up the challenge of running five kilometres on every day of the year to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.