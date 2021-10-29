Lorry freed after getting stuck under railway bridge in Cradley Heath

Via @WMFSHadenCross

The lorry got stuck under the railway bridge on Cradley Road, in Cradley Heath, on Friday morning, blocking the road and causing trains to be delayed and cancelled.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 9.48am on October 29, West Midlands Fire Service were called to a road traffic collision where a lorry had got stuck under a bridge on Station Road in Cradley Heath.

"Crews from Brierley Hill and Haden Cross attended and found the driver had extricated himself without injury prior to our arrival.

“Working with colleagues from West Midlands Police and Network Rail, the pressure in the tyres of the lorry were lowered so the vehicle could carefully be driven out.