Metal artist Luke Perry is opening his Mushroom Green Chain Shop this weekend for the first time since lockdown

Internationally renowned artist Luke Perry is opening his Mushroom Green Chain Shop, Cradley Heath, for the first time since 2019 on Sunday.

Visitors will be able to see how chains were made in the 18th and 19th Century by bashing hot metal with a hammer.

Luke said: "We are the only operational chain shop on its original site in the world and we wanted to show everyone we have not been beaten by Covid-19.

"My wife and I have made chains at Mushroom Green for 15 years now and it is part of our life. When people who were involved in the industry come along they always say how atmospheric it is."

Luke is currently working on a number of projects including casting the national memorial for HIV and AIDS in Birmingham as well as featuring on Sky Arts programme Landmarks.