Boy 'grabbed by two men in a van' while walking to school in Cradley Heath

Police officers are investigating after the boy was grabbed in Garratts Lane

West Midlands Police is investigating the 'concerning' incident, which happened in Garratts Lane on Monday morning.

Officers are due to speak to the boy and his mother.

It is not yet known how old the boy is, but it is believed he was walking to school when a van pulled up alongside him and two men jumped out and tried to pull him inside the vehicle.

The boy's school – which police have not identified – sent out an alert to parents warning them of the attack.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "An appointment has been made to speak to a boy and his mother, after it is alleged two men in a van tried to grab him on Garratts Lane, Cradley Heath at 8am on Monday morning (October 4).

"We understand incidents of this nature are concerning, we’ll be speaking to them both as soon as we can to get the full details.