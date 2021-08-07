Unconscious driver cut out of car after crashing into house

Green Watch from Haden Cross Fire Station cut a person out of the Honda Civic. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

A fire crew from Haden Cross Fire Station was sent to Barrs Road in Cradley Heath shortly after 6am on Saturday, August 7 where two cars had collided. One of the cars, a black Honda Civic, had crashed into the front of a house.

Firefighters had to cut the car's unconscious driver out before he, and the driver of the second car, were taken to hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said; "We received a call at 6.02am today where there had been a two car collision in Barrs Road.

"Police and ambulance crews were also sent to the scene. A car had ended up in a house.

"One man was trapped and was cut out of the vehicle by firefighters.

"He was unconscious but later regained consciousness when he was taken to hospital."