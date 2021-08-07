Unconscious driver cut out of car after crashing into house

A fire crew from Haden Cross Fire Station was sent to Barrs Road in Cradley Heath shortly after 6am on Saturday, August 7 where two cars had collided. One of the cars, a black Honda Civic, had crashed into the front of a house.
Firefighters had to cut the car's unconscious driver out before he, and the driver of the second car, were taken to hospital.
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said; "We received a call at 6.02am today where there had been a two car collision in Barrs Road.
"Police and ambulance crews were also sent to the scene. A car had ended up in a house.
"One man was trapped and was cut out of the vehicle by firefighters.
"He was unconscious but later regained consciousness when he was taken to hospital."
West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended and have been contacted for a comment.