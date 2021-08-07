Person cut from car as fire crew attends crashes and deliberate fire

Green watch cut a person out of the Honda Civic (Image by Haden Cross Fire Station)

Green Watch from Haden Cross Fire Station in Cradley were called out to three incidents between the evening on Friday, August 6 and the morning of Saturday, August 7.

It was first called out to news of a hay bale which was alight on country land near Stourbridge, which it worked with Stourbridge Fire Station to put out.

The next call came from a two car road traffic collision on Dudley Road in Halesowen.

Green Watch attended the scene alongside firefighters from Oldbury Fire Station and assisted West Midlands Ambulance service and West Midlands Police in clearing the road and assessing the people at the scene.

Finally, the team worked to extricate a person from a vehicle following a second two car road traffic collision at a property in Sandwell.

The team also offered a warning on Twitter for drivers to not use their phones when driving, drive within speed limits and not drive on drink or drugs