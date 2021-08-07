Person cut from car as fire crew attends crashes and deliberate fire

Green Watch from Haden Cross Fire Station in Cradley were called out to three incidents between the evening on Friday, August 6 and the morning of Saturday, August 7.
It was first called out to news of a hay bale which was alight on country land near Stourbridge, which it worked with Stourbridge Fire Station to put out.
How's your Friday evening? 🟢 Watch & @WMFSStourbridge 🟢 putting out a hay bale that was deliberately set alight. Great views whilst working ✅ #fireservice #readywillingable #fire #stourbridge #teamwork #farmlife pic.twitter.com/t54dyiGwor— Haden Cross Fire Station (@WMFSHadenCross) August 6, 2021
The next call came from a two car road traffic collision on Dudley Road in Halesowen.
Green Watch attended the scene alongside firefighters from Oldbury Fire Station and assisted West Midlands Ambulance service and West Midlands Police in clearing the road and assessing the people at the scene.
🟢 & @WMFSOldbury attended a 2 car RTC, both drivers were assessed by @OFFICIALWMAS. Vehicles made safe and left in the care of @WMPolice 👍 #teamwork #readywillingable #notjustfires #workingtogether #RTC #halesowen pic.twitter.com/rgQKEDSXVZ— Haden Cross Fire Station (@WMFSHadenCross) August 7, 2021
Finally, the team worked to extricate a person from a vehicle following a second two car road traffic collision at a property in Sandwell.
The team also offered a warning on Twitter for drivers to not use their phones when driving, drive within speed limits and not drive on drink or drugs
Busy morning for 🟢 2nd 2 car RTC and it wasn't even 7am! 1 person cut from vehicle, second car driver was also treated by @OFFICIALWMAS.— Haden Cross Fire Station (@WMFSHadenCross) August 7, 2021
No matter what time of day, put your phone down, drive within speed limits, pay attention and don't drive on drink or drugs #fatal5 pic.twitter.com/agzONhtSze