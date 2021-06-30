Car crashes into wall and flips onto side in Cradley Heath

A man was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall and flipped onto its side in Cradley Heath.

The crash. Photo: Keiron Watson
The crash. Photo: Keiron Watson

Paramedics were called to the scene at the junction of Halesowen Road and Cox's Lane just after 10pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to Russells Hall Hospital after being helped out of the car by bystanders but is not thought to have been seriously hurt.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 10.09pm last night to reports of a car that had collided with a wall and subsequently overturned at the junction of Halesowen Road and Cox’s Lane.

"We sent one ambulance and two paramedic officers to the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who had been assisted out of the car by bystanders.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital for further treatment."

