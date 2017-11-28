Fundraising page set up for funeral costs of murdered man

Martin Briggs, aged 47, was found dead at the home in Corngreaves Walk, on November 13. He had multiple stab wounds.

The father-of-four had lived alone with his dog.

A man arrested on suspicion of murder last week was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

In a statement on the JustGiving page, set up by Martin's niece KellyAnn King, it reads: "Family and friends are devastated along with everyone that knew him, that such a thing has happened to a man who would help anyone.

"Martin's dad who is trying to take care of all affairs is also the one who is going to be sorting out the funeral / funeral costs but we would like to raise as much has possible to help take some strain of him at this sad, stressful time.

"We want to give Martin the best send off as we possibly can, so we are asking for donations to go towards his funeral costs, whilst we await for justice to prevail."

Speaking to the Express & Star, Mrs King, said: "We decided to set this up as there was quite a lot of people asking what was happening following Martin's death. There has been a lot of shock.

"Its terribly sad that all the funeral cost has also been left to Martin's father, so it will be a big struggle.

"We hope to raise around £1500 to go to the funeral and then if we could do anything else."

Talking about the aftermath of Martin's death, Mrs King added: "The family are having to be strong but at the minute its just meeting after meeting - there's not a lot of answers coming.

"It is a just a waiting game but we still can't believe what has happened."

Following Mr Brigg's death residents spoke of their shock while a close called him ‘the nicest person you could ever meet’.

The donate to the page visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/martinbriggsfuneralfund