Primary school praised for organising tragic Shay Kang's funeral after mother stabbed her to death

The 10-year-old was stabbed to death by her paranoid schizophrenic mother Jaskirat Kaur, 33, on March 4 who was sentenced to an indefinite stay at secure mental health unit at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Due to her mother being incarcerated and a lack of wider family her funeral was organised by Brickhouse Primary School after raising £8,875 for the service in September.

The school's pastoral, safeguarding and wellbeing officer Carla Newby told the court pupils, staff and parents had all been deeply affected by Shay's violent death.

She said: "Shay was a popular pupil whose smile could brighten up the dimmest of days. She was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all. This is the most horrific and devastating situation we have ever had to manage.

"It was an honour for us both to have been chosen to arrange her funeral and give her a send-off she deserved. May Shay find some peace now."

Schoolgirl Shay Kang was stabbed to death by her mother

Justice Michael Chambers KC told Mrs Newby: "The school went above and beyond in their response to this tragedy. And I would like to thank you for going above and beyond in what has been a very tragic set of circumstances."

The court heard Kaur was "deeply grateful" to the school for organising her daughter's funeral.

The school plan to create a special memorial garden in honour of Shay where pupils, staff and parents can visit to reflect on the young girl's life.

In the year leading up to the killing the school requested a 'safe and well' visit to Shay's home from West Midlands Police due to Kaur refusing to send her to school. Officers found the mother paranoid and often in darkness and advised her to see a GP which she ignored.

Teachers who saw bodycam footage of the girl after seven months away from school were shocked to see how she had regressed physically and mentally, she was unable to talk and walk properly.

Tributes were left outside the school when Shay died

On her return Shay told teachers she had had no-one to speak at home and spent her time in separate rooms and "did nothing and went nowhere".

She would spend her time daydreaming or playing on her Nintendo DS and there was no physical affection between mother and daughter.

The school also alerted Sandwell Council social services who visited the address but did not oder the child to be removed from Kaur's care.