See how people reacted when world famous pianist performed on a tram through the Black Country

The 76-year-old from Wednesfield has turned up specially for the journey. Because this tram from Wolverhampton to Birmingham has a somewhat distinguished entertainer on board – Kazuki Yamada, the musical director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO).

"I think it's wonderful," says Jan as she boards the tram. "It's great that the public get the chance to enjoy music of such a high standard."

Jan Cole thinks it's wonderful

It's standing room only on the unusually packed tram, which is wrapped in advertising for the famous orchestra. But you don't hear many complaints from the punters, who are too busy jostling for the best view of the maestro at work.

Occasionally the crowds surge forward as the tram slows down, but Kazuki seems unflustered as he tinkles the ivories.

CBSO musical director Kazuki Yamada entertains the passengers on the tram in Wolverhampton

Is it hard playing the piano on a crowded, moving tram?

"It's a bit bumpy, but it's OK," Kazuki replies chirpily, as he tries to keep his sheaths of sheet music in order.

CBSO musical director Kazuki Yamada entertains the passengers on the tram in Wolverhampton

Many of the passengers say the tram is not normally that busy, but the chance to see an accomplished musician in action proved too much of a draw for some people to turn down.