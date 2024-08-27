'Amazing' Bearwood mum raising money for Dementia UK this September

Natalie Bardsley is walking 30 miles this September after seeing first hand the devastating effects of the disease when her stepfather as diagnosed with dementia.

Natalie, 49, was one of the founders of Bearwood's Crafty Muthas and has already inspired others to join her and raised over £500.

Natalie's stepfather Tony Eden, 83, from Great Barr, was diagnosed with dementia in 2021. The former Aston Villa head groundsman for 30 years is now being cared for at a home.

Tony and Nat's daughter Ava

She said: "I struggled so much when my stepdad got his diagnosis.

"I’m not a fan of big charities, but if the money raised helps anyone dealing with horrible illness, then that’s a win."

She added: "This September, I'm walking 30 miles and raising funds to help ensure no family faces dementia alone. I'm taking on the challenge for Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nursing charity, and would be grateful for your support. Your donation, big or small, makes a difference.

"Just £8 can cover the telephone costs for two families seeking support through Dementia UK's free Helpline.

"£33 could fund a new dementia specialist Admiral Nurse to spend an hour helping a family in the community, offering practical solutions and emotional support to cope with their loved one’s distressed behaviour."

Natalie has already raised over £500 by getting backing from friends and family.

Donating to the cause Matt said: "Good luck on your challenge Natalie. Sorry it can't be more, but I hope it gets more people to donate, even a little to smash your target even more."

Wayne Ellis added: "Well done Natalie, my mum's partner has dementia too, its hard seeing people suffer with it. Amazing what you are doing."

To donate or for more information to raise money for Dementia UK in September visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/natalie-bardsley.