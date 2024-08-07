Cash windfall for helpline after successful annual summer Sikh bike ride

The cyclists started in Edinburgh and ended in West Bromwich after completing 350 miles in four days. Crowds welcomed the riders home and others joined the cyclists for the last leg of their incredible journey to West Bromwich's Gurdwara.

The bike ride, held every summer, has grown each year from its first incarnation over ten years ago and built a community of young and old riders. With each rider raising money for the charity, the total will be collated over the next few weeks.

Giani Sukha Singh, one of the organisers, whose fundraising page surpassed £10,000 said: "This year funds raised from the 350 mile Pro Bike ride will be dedicated to continue providing crucial mental and emotional support for the increased number of calls the Sikh Helpline.

"In 2023, the Sikh Helpline hit a staggering 4480 calls, highlighting the pressing need for its services. Notably, a significant portion of these cases fell into four main categories: domestic abuse, substance abuse (with alcohol abuse being the largest subcategory), and mental health (with depression being the largest subcategory) and relationship/marriage/family."

He added: "All of your kind donations raised will be given to Sikh Helpline, the funds raised from the Sikh Helpline will be dedicated to resourcing additional support to the service."

"The services of Sikh Helpline are available to any individual regardless of age, gender, race/culture, physical and mental disabilities, religion, sexual orientation, nationality, class or status."

He added: " assist anyone in need of emotional support, guidance and advice on a one-to-one basis with various issues, including but not limited to bullying, racism, substance abuse, domestic violence, depression, relationship Issues and our grooming awareness campaign."

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur thanked all the riders, she said: "We do this every year and it is becoming bigger and better every year. It is fantastic to see all the riders get into the Gurdwara.

"We also went to Sutton Park to cheer on the riders and it was a great atmosphere."

West Bromwich MP Sarah Coombes welcomed the finishers, she said: "Wonderful afternoon at the finish line of the Sikh Helpline 350 mile bike ride from Scotland to West Brom! Congratulations to all the riders who took on the challenge in aid of a charity that does vital work."

To donate to the fundraising drive visit Just Giving a search for Sikh Helpline bike ride 2024.