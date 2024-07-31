Sandwell Council officers take £120,000 of goods off streets in successful operation

In an operation on July 17. officers from the department, in partnership with the modern slavery team, general licensing department and West Midlands Police removed and seized illegal and dangerous vapes and tobacco from the market as part of Operation CeCE

The items were hidden in sophisticated ways. including behind a false wall, behind a bathroom mirror and beneath a specially adapted shelving unit. Many of these hiding places were secured with an electro-magnetic system.

Criminal investigations are ongoing, which could lead to subsequent prosecutions and closure orders.

On Thursday 25 July, an individual pleaded guilty to stocking illicit tobacco at his shop.

He was sentenced to 27 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and to pay full costs of £5,750.33.

Sandwell Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community councillor Suzanne Hartwell said: "The trade in illegal tobacco and vapes is not only harmful to businesses in the borough who are trading legally, it also creates a cheap source of tobacco for young people.

" It undermines all the good work being done to stop people smoking.

" Additionally, the illegal trade in tobacco and vapes has strong links to other criminal activities. We want Sandwell to be a place where residents, workers, and visitors can feel safe at all times.

“In addition, illegal tobacco and vapes can harm our residents' health, so it's vital we restrict their availability. Illegal vapes are dangerous because they haven't gone through safety tests and there can be severe risks including dispensing too much nicotine, banned substances or encouraging over consumption.”

A spokesperson for the Sandwell’s modern slavery team said, said ‘‘This multi-agency operation is part of Sandwell’s commitment to tackling exploitation.

" The slavery and human trafficking operational partnership plays a key role in supporting these types of visits, identifying, and responding to any potential cases of exploitation, as well as supporting the disruption activities to help prevent any further incidents.

Lord Michael Bichard, the cjhair of national trading standards, said: “The trade in illegal tobacco harms local communities and affects honest businesses operating within the law.

" Having removed 19 million illegal cigarettes and 5,103kg of hand rolling tobacco in 2023-24, Operation CeCe, a national operation, has taken £27.2 million pounds worth of illicit tobacco off the market since the operation launched in 2021 and continues to successfully disrupt this illicit trade.”

