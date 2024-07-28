Appeal for relatives of 47-year-old Sandwell borough man who has passed away
The Black Country Coroner is appealing for relatives of a 47-year-old man who has died to come forward.
Matthew Sale, who lived in the Sandwell borough, died on July 12. His date of birth is listed as December 30, 1976.
Anyone with information about his family or next of kin should contact the coroner's officers on 0121 569 6990 as soon as possible.