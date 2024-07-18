Delays as HGVs crash on motorway in Sandwell with one 'shedding sand'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Commuters were warned to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys following an incident on the M5 southbound between the M6 Junction 8 (Great Barr) and the M5 Junction 1 (West Bromwich).

The crash involved at least two heavy goods vehicles, with one vehicle 'shedding sand'.

Traffic management group, National Highways West Midlands, said: "The incident was reported to us shortly before 8am today and is on the southbound carriageway between the M6 J8 and M5 J1.

"There was a collision involving two HGVs and there has been a spillage."

The AA is reporting delays of at least 20 minutes following the incident, with National Highways West Midlands reporting 'reduced capacity' on approach.

On X, traffic management group National Highways West Midlands: "There is reduced capacity on the M5 southbound between M6 J8 Great Barr and M5 J1 West Bromwich due to collision.

"Delays on approach, please allow extra time for your journey."

West Midlands Police have said that the incident involved three vehicles, with one 'shedding sand' adding that as of yet, 'no-one has been injured'.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "It’s a three vehicle collision, with one shedding sand. No-one has been injured."

Traffic watchdogs, West Midlands Roads warned road users to allow additional time to travel, also reporting major disruption.

They said on X: "The M5 southbound between the M6 and junction J1. Road traffic collision.

"Congestion. Allow additional time."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.