Three men arrested after stolen car tracked from Smethwick

Police were alerted to a Volkswagen Passat being taken from Woodlands Street in Smethwick on Thursday.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Officers on patrol yesterday spotted the stolen vehicle and it was stopped in Clarence Road, Handsworth, in Birmingham.

"Three men were arrested from the car on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. The men, aged, 23, 21, and 20, remain in custody for questioning. We’re carrying out forensic examinations and will then return the car to the rightful owner."

The spokesman added: "Vehicle crime is a force priority for West Midlands Police, and we are committed to disrupting vehicle crime in our areas and bringing offenders who play a part in it to justice."